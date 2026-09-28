The celebration also recalled an important chapter in Philippines-Israel relations, the Philippines decision to open its doors to Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust.

During the program, former Philippine Ambassador Maria Zeneida "Zen" Angara Collinson, reflected on the hospitality extended by Filipinos to Jewish refugees. Under the leadership of President Manuel L. Quezon, the Philippines adopted an Open Door policy that provided a new home to approximately 1,300 Jewish. The gesture of compassion became an important part of the historical connection between the Philippines and Israel.

Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown also spoke about hospitality and welcoming others as important values in the Christian tradition.

The gathering also featured the upcoming launch of Arkia Israel Airlines direct Manila-Tel Aviv service, scheduled to begin next year. Three guests received tickets for direct flights to Israel courtesy of the airline.

The Sukkot celebration brought together members of the diplomatic corps and friends of the Embassy to learn more about the Jewish holiday while reflecting on the longstanding friendship between Israel and the Philippines.

For the Embassy, the celebration was an opportunity to share the traditions of Sukkot while remembering a history of friendship rooted in hospitality and the continued people-to-people ties between Filipinos and Israelis.