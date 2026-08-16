Remulla had criticized the DPWH’s delivery of government facilities, including the more than 8 billion-peso Bureau of Immigration (BI) building, and urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to consider buying an existing private building rather than proceeding with a new headquarters.

Dizon said he was angered by delays in the immigration building project, adding that its design was poorly executed.

“The design is so poorly executed that the driveway can barely accommodate normal-sized vehicles,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”

On the NBI headquarters, Dizon said he would personally speak with NBI Director Melvin Matibag and was willing to discontinue the current project.

“DPWH is more than willing to discontinue the current project so that the NBI can explore far better, more practical options for its headquarters,” he said.

Remulla had said government buildings were often inferior to those available from the private sector and suggested acquiring existing properties instead.

Dizon said PPPs could provide “timeliness, high quality, and cost efficiency” when viable.

The DPWH has faced heightened scrutiny over alleged irregularities in infrastructure projects, particularly flood-control works, prompting Dizon to push reforms and encourage the public to report unfinished government projects.

“We will always support Ombudsman Remulla and his ideas for reform,” Dizon said.

He added that the DPWH would work with the Ombudsman to “aggressively pursue reforms” for as long as he remains secretary.###