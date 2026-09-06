The scam came to light after a Baguio resident received a suspicious text message falsely claiming that his traffic ticket was due that day.

The message warned that failure to settle the supposed violation through a provided web link would result in administrative penalties from the Land Transportation Office.

After verifying the matter with various BCPO substations, the resident confirmed that the message was fraudulent and designed to obtain personal information and financial credentials.

Police said legitimate traffic citations follow standard administrative procedures and do not require motorists to pay fines through links sent via text message.

Motorists are advised not to click URLs sent through SMS claiming to come from local police or city hall regarding traffic violations.

Those who receive suspicious messages should verify them through official police substations or city traffic management channels, report the sender and avoid sharing personal or financial information online.