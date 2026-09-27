BAGUIO CITY — Public transport convenience and digital connectivity have emerged as key quality-of-life gaps in Baguio City, based on the results of the city’s Quality-of-Life Index.
City Planning, Development and Sustainability Officer Donna Tabangin said the Basic Services and Mobility domain received an overall score of 77 out of 100.
While the city posted strong results in night-time safety perceptions, sanitation access and safely managed drinking water, lower scores were recorded for public transportation convenience and resident satisfaction.
Mobile signal strength, internet access and Wi-Fi availability were also identified as areas needing improvement.
The findings point to a gap between generally positive basic service indicators and the everyday difficulties residents face in mobility and digital access.
Reliable public transportation and connectivity remain important for workers, students and tourists who depend on them for commuting, employment, education, commerce and access to public services.
The Quality-of-Life Index measures urban well-being across nine domains using official statistics, local performance indicators and resident survey feedback.
Tabangin said the results will serve as a baseline for addressing infrastructure gaps, guiding local budgeting and shaping policy decisions while tracking the long-term impact of city interventions.