While the city posted strong results in night-time safety perceptions, sanitation access and safely managed drinking water, lower scores were recorded for public transportation convenience and resident satisfaction.

Mobile signal strength, internet access and Wi-Fi availability were also identified as areas needing improvement.

The findings point to a gap between generally positive basic service indicators and the everyday difficulties residents face in mobility and digital access.

Reliable public transportation and connectivity remain important for workers, students and tourists who depend on them for commuting, employment, education, commerce and access to public services.

The Quality-of-Life Index measures urban well-being across nine domains using official statistics, local performance indicators and resident survey feedback.

Tabangin said the results will serve as a baseline for addressing infrastructure gaps, guiding local budgeting and shaping policy decisions while tracking the long-term impact of city interventions.