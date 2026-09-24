Emergency personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Municipal Health Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Sablan police and the Poblacion Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responded to the scene.

The victim, a resident of Celestial Village along Asin Road in Baguio City, was retrieved from the water at around 11:50 a.m.

Responders said he had no vital signs and showed physical signs consistent with drowning. He was declared dead at the scene, with asphyxia due to drowning listed as the cause of death.

His body was later released to relatives.

The Sablan local government expressed condolences to the victim’s family and reminded the public that Towing Falls remains closed.

Officials said swimming and other recreational activities at the site are strictly prohibited.