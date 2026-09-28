LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Recognizing the need to sustain La Trinidad's leadership in highland agriculture, the local government of this capital town of Benguet sees the urgency of institutionalizing a multisectoral collaborative body that will realize the effort.

La Trinidad Mayor Roderick Awingan signed Executive Order No. 161, series of 2026, on September 28, 2026, creating the Municipal Agriculture Development and Promotions Council (MADPC) of La Trinidad. The multisectoral body, chaired by the mayor, is tasked with serving as an advisory, planning, and promotional group for local agricultural development.

Under Section 2 of the executive order, the council will formulate climate-resilient and sustainable municipal agricultural policies, strategies, and investment plans. It is also mandated to handle the branding, marketing, and promotion of La Trinidad's main products, including strawberries, highland vegetables, cut flowers, Arabica coffee, and processed goods, through trade fairs, festivals, and digital platforms.

The new body will coordinate stakeholder participation, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and community partnerships to support small-scale farmers and infrastructure projects. It will also partner with research entities and academic institutions, such as Benguet State University (BSU), to introduce modern, organic, and climate-smart farming technologies to local farmers.

The council will assist the local government unit in monitoring agricultural programs, assessing production challenges, and developing response strategies for issues such as natural calamities, frost events, and market oversupply. It will also undertake other actions necessary to promote agricultural development throughout the municipality.