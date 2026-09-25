He said an additional 15-day period following mandatory newspaper publication moves full enforcement to October.

City government offices are already being notified of the upcoming implementation, he added.

The ordinance requires food procured, prepared and served in local government offices, agencies, city-managed facilities, canteens, catering services and feeding programs to comply with nutrition standards.

It prioritizes whole grains, legumes, fresh vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, fish, nuts, healthy oils, iodized salt, herbs and spices.

The policy also encourages sourcing ingredients from Baguio and Benguet farmers and serving healthier beverages such as water, fresh unsweetened juices, unsweetened coffee or tea and low-fat milk.

To help curb lifestyle-related diseases, the ordinance restricts processed meats, instant noodles, fast food, deep-fried items, chicharon, poultry skin, margarine, lard, sweet baked goods, canned fruits in syrup, soft drinks, artificially sweetened or carbonated beverages and instant coffee mixes.

It also discourages placing soy sauce or fish sauce on tables and limits the use of bouillon, monosodium glutamate and prepackaged seasonings.

De Guzman said city departments usually submit project proposals for the following year from June to August.

He clarified that proposals already submitted using previous food lists from the Nutrition Division would remain valid.

However, proposals submitted beyond September must comply with the updated nutrition standards and menus set by the Health Services Office.

Under the guidelines, suppliers and end-users must submit an Omnibus Sworn Statement guaranteeing compliance, include nutrition provisions in framework agreements and allow random sampling inspections during deliveries.

The Health Services Office Nutrition Division is also offering free training, compliance checklists and scorecards, along with local sourcing linkages and non-monetary incentives for compliant vendors.