BAGUIO CITY — Baguio-based multidisciplinary artist Brenda Subido-Dacpano is putting two enduring symbols of Philippine culture at the center of her third solo exhibition, “Rooted Threads, Threaded Roots”: the traditional jeepney and abel, or handloom weaving.
Subido-Dacpano, who also goes by BrenSubido, draws from her background as a journalist and human rights advocate, using field research and community documentation to shape works that have expanded from watercolor, ink and graphite to mixed-media assemblages, upcycled sculptures and installations.
The exhibition presents the public jeepney and traditional handloom as parallel expressions of collective memory, craftsmanship and everyday life, both facing pressures from economic and social change.
Her jeepney-themed works have previously explored the debate surrounding the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program. The program provides subsidies for upgrading or rebuilding public utility vehicles and includes provisions for the disposal of end-of-life or pollutive traditional jeepneys. LTFRB
Subido-Dacpano combines reclaimed vehicle components, found objects and discarded electronics with authentic inabeltextile patterns to create relief landscapes and miniature transport scenes.
Through these contrasts, the exhibition treats transit routes as expressions of regional identity while presenting woven cloth as a record of physical and historical journeys.
Subido-Dacpano’s artistic practice dates back to mural and terracotta works she produced while in political detention in the 1980s. Her works have since been featured in exhibitions in France, Italy, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the United States, as well as at the University of the Philippines Baguio and the House of Representatives.
Her works are also held in collections at the Museum of Asian Art and the Islamic Arts Museum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
“Rooted Threads, Threaded Roots” will be presented on 26 October 2026 at Pugad ni Art Studio in Sitio Atol, Puguis, La Trinidad. The independent art space has hosted exhibitions highlighting Cordilleran, Filipino and international artists.
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