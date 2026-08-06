"We will determine who is behind these text messages and the fake website. We will use all available cyber forensic tools to identify the perpetrators," Matibag said.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and verify notices of traffic violations only through official government channels.

The investigation was launched after the MMDA sought the NBI's assistance following reports that nearly 200 motoristshad allegedly been victimized by the scam.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said the victims paid bogus penalties despite having no actual traffic violations.

According to Artes, the fraudulent website closely resembles the MMDA's official portal, making it difficult for motorists to distinguish between the legitimate site and the fake one.

He reminded the public not to click links sent through unsolicited text messages claiming they have NCAP violations, stressing that the MMDA does not send payment links via random SMS.