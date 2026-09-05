From the Top 40, only 20 candidates will remain. Five places are reserved for winners of fast-track competitions: two Beauty With a Purpose winners, plus one winner each from Multimedia, Head-to-Head and Top Model. The remaining 15 semifinalists will be chosen by the judges.

The competition becomes even tougher in the next cut. The Top 12 will consist of two Beauty With a Purpose qualifiers, two People’s Choice qualifiers and two representatives each from Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and the Americas and Caribbean.

Only six women will then survive for the decisive stage. The Top 6 will include the Beauty With a Purpose winner, the People’s Choice winner and one representative from each of the four continental groups.

From those six finalists, the judges will determine the final results — the Miss World 2026 winner, first runner-up and second runner-up.

For Philippine representative Asia Rose Simpson, the format adds even greater significance to her strong showing in the preliminary competitions. She has already demonstrated her competitive strength by winning the Head-to-Head Challenge for Asia and Oceania, securing an important place in her Miss World campaign.

With multiple routes toward the crown but increasingly difficult cuts at every stage, the finale promises a battle not simply of beauty, but of advocacy, communication skills, performance and overall impact.

All eyes now turn to the final night as Asia Rose continues the Philippines’ quest for another Miss World crown.