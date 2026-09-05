“Oh, I love him! I love him. Yes, very much,” Lotlot said, describing the actor as a “wonderful man” and “napakabait na tao.”

Interestingly, Lotlot had already crossed paths with Jericho professionally long before their relationship took on a more personal connection through Janine. She recalled working with him in a teleserye where Janine was also part of the cast.

One particular memory involved spending time together in Atok, Benguet. At that point, Lotlot had no idea that the actor she was working with would eventually become someone special to her daughter.

Looking back, she jokingly realized that Jericho would one day become both “Kapuso at Kapamilya” of Janine — a playful reference to their respective television affiliations as well as his growing closeness to the family.

Beyond the lighthearted story, Lotlot made it clear that what matters most is how Jericho has treated them.

“He’s been nothing but wonderful to us,” she shared.

For a mother watching her daughter navigate love in the public eye, Lotlot’s words offered perhaps the strongest endorsement possible: Jericho has earned not only Janine’s affection, but also the warmth and approval of her family.