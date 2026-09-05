A journey worth celebrating!

Miss World Philippines 2026 Asia Rose Simpson concludes her Miss World 2026 campaign as a Top 12 finisher, carrying the Philippine flag with pride throughout the competition.

From every challenge to her final appearance on the Miss World stage, Asia showcased confidence, determination and the heart of a Filipina determined to make her country proud.

Congratulations, Asia Rose! Thank you for giving the Philippines another memorable showing on the international pageant stage.