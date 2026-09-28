POLILLO, Quezon — Police reported that 16 fishermen were apprehended during an anti-illegal fishing operation in the territorial waters of Barangay Balesin on Sunday, 27 September.

Joint personnel of the Polillo Municipal Police Station, 15th Special Forces Company, 4th Special Forces Battalion, and Bantay Dagat conducted the operation at around 6:37 a.m.

Two of the fishermen were apprehended for alleged violations of Republic Act 8550, or the Philippine Fisheries Code, as amended by RA 10654, as well as provisions of Kautusang-Bayan 196-2025.

Fourteen other fishermen were cited for alleged violations of the same municipal ordinance.

Authorities seized an unmarked fishing boat valued at about P3 million, diesel fuel worth P300,000, fishing equipment, and 27 Styrofoam containers holding approximately 650 kilograms of assorted fish valued at P97,500.

Other equipment seized included machinery, a weighing scale, a pulley, boom, rollers and fishing implements.