As the holiday season approaches, BDO Pay is offering Filipinos a way to manage everyday transactions through fee-free money transfers, QR payments and bill payments.
The digital payment app allows users to scan QRPh codes and pay directly from their BDO accounts or debit cards. Users can also use their BDO credit cards through BDO Pay point-of-sale terminals.
For holiday gift-giving, BDO Pay’s Send Money feature allows users to transfer funds to BDO accounts, other banks and e-wallets at no cost using an account number, QR code or mobile number. This can also be used to send Aguinaldo or split expenses with family and friends.
The app also allows users to settle payments to more than 2,200 billers, including electricity, transportation, water and telecommunications providers, without additional fees.
For first-time users, BDO said customers can open a Basic Account through the BDO Pay app within minutes using one valid ID, such as a passport or driver’s license. No initial deposit or maintaining balance is required.
Beyond payments, BDO Pay features Request Money for collecting shared expenses, installment offers for larger purchases, and instant card-lock functions for BDO credit and debit cards.
BDO encouraged consumers to use the app to manage their holiday payments and make their money count during the season of giving.
BDO Pay is available through the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.
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