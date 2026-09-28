As the holiday season approaches, BDO Pay is offering Filipinos a way to manage everyday transactions through fee-free money transfers, QR payments and bill payments.

The digital payment app allows users to scan QRPh codes and pay directly from their BDO accounts or debit cards. Users can also use their BDO credit cards through BDO Pay point-of-sale terminals.

For holiday gift-giving, BDO Pay’s Send Money feature allows users to transfer funds to BDO accounts, other banks and e-wallets at no cost using an account number, QR code or mobile number. This can also be used to send Aguinaldo or split expenses with family and friends.