For Asia Rose, wearing the Philippines across her chest represents a responsibility that extends beyond the competition. She now stands before the world carrying Filipino identity, culture and aspirations while pursuing the country’s second Miss World crown.

The moment also signals a new phase in her journey, with every appearance and activity offering Asia Rose another opportunity to introduce herself and the Philippines to fellow delegates and the global Miss World audience.

Her campaign follows the historic achievement of Megan Young, who became the first Filipina to win Miss World in 2013.

With the national sash now officially hers, Asia Rose moves forward knowing that the name she wears represents millions of Filipinos watching and supporting her from home.

The road to the crown continues, and this time, PHILIPPINES is proudly written across her heart.