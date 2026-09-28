According to the NHPCHA report, a two-month grace period is now underway, with education campaigns, community workshops, and information drives aimed at preparing the public for compliance before full enforcement and penalties begin.

NHPCHA Director Dr. Florante Brillantes said the rising popularity of vaping among young people is a key concern behind the policy.

“We must guarantee that our shared public areas are clean, safe, and breathable for everyone,” Brillantes said. The initiative seeks to reduce public exposure to harmful compounds found in tobacco smoke and e-cigarette aerosols.

In San Fernando, Pampanga, the City Health Office (CHO) said Ordinance No. 2014-007, which has been in effect since 2014, already enforces similar restrictions.

The ordinance bans smoking and vaping in government buildings, markets, and public transportation, while restricting the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette products within 100 meters of schools, churches, parks, and other areas frequented by young people.

Violators face fines of up to ₱2,500 for individuals and ₱5,000 for establishments, along with possible community service or imprisonment, according to the CHO.

The city’s “Bantay-Usok Sigarilyo” task force also conducts regular monitoring and enforcement operations, the CHO said.

The city government, led by Mayor Vilma Caluag, said the national policy and local ordinance share the goal of protecting the public from secondhand smoke, promoting public health, and limiting young people’s access to tobacco and nicotine products.