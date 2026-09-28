The culinary experience takes center stage with a heritage spread curated by Solaire Resort’s Vice President of Food & Beverage and Culinary, Sebastian Kellerhoff. Guests can indulge in freshly baked Laugenbrezel (Bavarian pretzel), Wiesenjause (artisanal cold cuts and cheeses), and a hearty platter of meats featuring classic Frankfurter and delicate Weisswurst (traditional white sausage). The feast concludes on a sweet note with warm Apfelstrudel (apple-filled pastry) and elegant Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (Black Forest gateau). Free-flowing Hofbräu München, the celebrated German brew, brings an authentic taste of Munich’s centuries-old beer culture directly to the table.

What sets Oktoberfest at Solaire Resort apart is its commitment to heritage and hospitality. The occasion honors longstanding German customs while presenting them through Solaire Resort’s distinctive approach to refined Filipino warmth and world-class dining. More than a weekend of festivities, it is a celebration of the enduring friendship between Germany and the Philippines—an awaited annual occasion where culture is shared and connections are forged.

Reservations & Details

Gather, toast, and celebrate with friends, colleagues, and other beer enthusiasts this October 8, 9, and 10. Reserve your seats before the Steins start pouring. For inquiries and reservations, call +632 8888 8888 or visit http://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/oktoberfest-2026. Solaire Rewards members enjoy up to 20% off dining, while new members who sign up for Solaire Rewards may receive 30% off their first dining bill.