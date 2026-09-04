Police said the victims met the suspects along Amorsolo Street at about 7:55 p.m. for a scheduled ₱300,000 transaction involving the purchase of cellular phones.

During the transaction, the suspects allegedly forced one of the victims into their vehicle. The other victim pursued the vehicle and shouted for help, alerting police officers stationed near Fernando Street and Chino Roces Avenue.

Responding officers intercepted a black Ford Territory and a silver Toyota Fortuner and arrested the three suspects before they could leave the area.

Police recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, a .38-caliber revolver with three live rounds, assorted license plates bearing different numbers, cellular phones and other personal belongings.

Authorities also seized two plastic sachets containing about 1.8 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱12,240, as well as two glass tubes with suspected drug residue.

Complaints for attempted robbery, grave coercion, usurpation of authority or official functions, and violations of laws on firearms, dangerous drugs and land transportation were referred for appropriate proceedings.