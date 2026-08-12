According to the initial report, the suspect allegedly declared a hold-up, pointed a firearm at the victim, and forcibly took her cellphone and wallet before fleeing on foot toward the footbridge leading to West Service Road.

Responding officers immediately pursued the suspect. When police caught up with him, he allegedly drew and aimed a firearm at the officers, prompting a confrontation. A brief scuffle ensued, during which the firearm was discharged, resulting in a gunshot wound to the suspect's neck.

The suspect was brought to a nearby hospita for medical treatment.

Recovered from the suspect were one .45-caliber Colt firearm, one magazine loaded with three live rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, one Xiaomi 11T Pro cellphone valued at approximately P37,000, one black wallet containing assorted identification cards, and one sling bag.

The suspect remains under police custody and is being subjected to inquest proceedings for the appropriate charges.

The NCRPO reminded the public to immediately report crimes and emergencies through 911, emphasizing that timely and accurate information can make a crucial difference in preventing further harm, enabling rapid police intervention, and bringing offenders to justice.