The Department of Justice has ordered the filing of 10 counts of frustrated and attempted murder against a 15-year-old blacksmith accused of opening fire during a school shooting in Tacloban City in June.

Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato said Thursday that prosecutors found probable cause to charge the minor after determining that he acted with discernment and in conspiracy with another minor during the 22 June 2026 incident at San Juan National High School.