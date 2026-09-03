The Department of Justice has ordered the filing of 10 counts of frustrated and attempted murder against a 15-year-old blacksmith accused of opening fire during a school shooting in Tacloban City in June.
Justice Undersecretary Ian Norman Dato said Thursday that prosecutors found probable cause to charge the minor after determining that he acted with discernment and in conspiracy with another minor during the 22 June 2026 incident at San Juan National High School.
Prosecutors ordered the filing before the Tacloban City Regional Trial Court of four counts of frustrated murder and six counts of attempted murder.
The four frustrated murder charges carry recommended bail of ₱72,000 each, while the six attempted murder charges carry recommended bail of ₱36,000 each.
The DOJ identified the accused only as a 15-year-old child in conflict with the law. Dato did not disclose further details about the minor.
The charges stem from the 22 June shooting at San Juan National High School, which prompted an investigation into the circumstances of the attack and the involvement of minors.