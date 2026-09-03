“Thank you, Jesus. Now there are three of us, with our very own little baby boy,” Gonzaga wrote as she celebrated the arrival of their first baby.

The moment carries special meaning for Gonzaga and Morada, whose journey toward parenthood has been followed by many of their supporters. After announcing in May 2026 that they were expecting their first child, the couple gradually shared glimpses of their anticipation as they prepared to welcome their little one.

Days before formally sharing the happy news, Gonzaga had already stirred speculation among followers with an emotional message addressed to her baby. On August 25, she wrote about how she would miss carrying her child in her womb, leading fans to wonder whether she had already given birth.

Her shapewear brand later added to the excitement when it teased that the family had become bigger.

Now, Gonzaga has put the speculation to rest with the announcement of her babys arrival.

For the first-time parents, the birth represents more than another milestone to share with their followers. It opens an entirely new chapter filled with the joys, discoveries and responsibilities of raising their own family.