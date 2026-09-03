Mercado said the DOH is monitoring the situation and assured that patients from the affected facilities had been transferred safely.

“Nailipat naman safely ‘yung mga pasyente na nandoon sa mga hospital na ‘yan,” Mercado said in a radio interview.

(The patients in those hospitals were safely transferred.)

Mercado also said the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital had recently suspended operations because of flooding but has since resumed services.

“Bagama’t noong nakaraang Lunes ay humupa na at nagagamit na,” he said.

(However, the floodwaters subsided last Monday and the medical facility can now be used.)