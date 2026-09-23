“Ang panawagan po ng U.S. ay iginagalang po natin at sa ngayon po ay ganoon pa rin po ang stance ng ating Pangulo. Kung ano po iyong kanyang nasabi before, patungkol sa pagre-rejoin sa ICC, hanggang sa ngayon ay iyon pa rin po ang stance ng ating Pangulo. Hindi pa po napapanahon ang pag-rejoin sa ICC sa ngayon,” Castro said.

The Philippines formally withdrew from the ICC in 2019. Marcos has previously said the country has no plans to rejoin the tribunal.

Castro also said Trump’s remarks would have no effect on the ongoing ICC proceedings involving former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Sa atin po, nakikita sa ngayon, pangkalahatan naman, ay nakikita natin yung umuusad ang hearing sa nasabing kaso ni dating Pangulong Duterte. So ang mga complainants, ang mga abogado, ang mga prosecutors, kahit naman po ang depensa, ay nakikita po natin na iginagalang nila ang umaandar na paghi-hearing, paglilitis sa nasabing kaso na kinakaharap ni dating Pangulong Duterte. Wala namang epekto,” she said.

Trump on Tuesday urged ICC member states to withdraw from the court during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately,” Trump said.

He also described the ICC as an “out of control institution” and criticized the prospect of U.S. service members facing proceedings before the tribunal. The United States is not a member of the ICC.

Castro said the Philippine government’s position on the ICC remains unchanged despite Trump’s remarks.