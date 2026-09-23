BAGUIO CITY — Personnel from various offices of the City Government of Baguio will join activities focused on serving residents and maintaining public spaces on 25 September 2026.
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, through Executive Order 131-2026, designated 25 September as Community Service Day, from 8 a.m. to noon. The activity forms part of Baguio’s 117th Charter Day celebrations and the Brand of Excellent, Extraordinary and Zealous Employees (BREEZE) awards.
City departments must send representatives to work across the central business district and selected neighborhoods. To avoid disrupting regular operations, agencies will maintain a skeleton staff while the rest of their personnel fulfill field assignments.
The City Human Resource Management Office is tasked with providing each department with specific locations and duty lists ahead of the event.
Magalong said the initiative aims to promote civic awareness and community participation among city government employees. He cited past community efforts during emergency rescues, major holidays and the annual Baguio Flower Festival as examples of public involvement in the city.