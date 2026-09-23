City departments must send representatives to work across the central business district and selected neighborhoods. To avoid disrupting regular operations, agencies will maintain a skeleton staff while the rest of their personnel fulfill field assignments.

The City Human Resource Management Office is tasked with providing each department with specific locations and duty lists ahead of the event.

Magalong said the initiative aims to promote civic awareness and community participation among city government employees. He cited past community efforts during emergency rescues, major holidays and the annual Baguio Flower Festival as examples of public involvement in the city.