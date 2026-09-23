COA specifically flagged eight mission orders involving P84.11 million that did not specify the target number of beneficiaries.

“Although management explained that this provided operational flexibility during emergencies, the absence of defined beneficiary targets weakened the basis for determining the quantities of relief goods requested and distributed,” COA said.

In a separate finding, auditors noted incomplete beneficiary information, duplicate entries, unsigned Relief Distribution Sheets and the use of inappropriate supporting documents.

COA said these deficiencies were observed in 11 relief operations involving more than 200 beneficiaries and represented deviations from the OVP’s Disaster Operations Policy Manual.

State auditors also flagged the lack of required documentation for relief operations that benefited 33,980 individuals and cost P25.27 million.

“In one instance, the required [Relief Distribution Sheets] was unavailable due to records reportedly lost during Typhoon Kristine and was replaced with explanatory and certification documents,” the audit report said.

Another P39 million in relief operations was also flagged over discrepancies involving mission orders.

COA said 24 operations had changes or deviations that lacked documented approval, weakening assurance that the adjustments had been properly authorized and supported.

The audit agency recommended that the OVP ensure future relief operations are backed by complete, consistent and accurate liquidation documents.

COA also directed chiefs of Disaster Operations Centers to clearly define the scope and coverage of mission orders and ensure that these correspond with information contained in situational reports.

The findings focused on documentation, authorization and compliance with internal procedures. COA did not, in the cited observations, conclude that the entire amount was misused or lost.