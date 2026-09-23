The National Bureau of Investigation has opened a new clearance center in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, as part of efforts to bring government services closer to residents.

The bureau said Wednesday, 23 September, that the opening was led by NBI Negros Island Region Regional Director Jose Arnie Monsanto.

Kabankalan City officials, led by Mayor Benjie Miranda and Vice Mayor Divina Gracia Miranda, also attended the launch.

The NBI said the new center reflects the bureau’s and the city government’s commitment to strengthening interagency cooperation and improving responsive, efficient and people-centered public service.

It added that the facility is part of efforts to decentralize NBI clearance services and make them more accessible to residents of Kabankalan City and nearby communities.

The center is expected to improve convenience and reduce the need for applicants to travel farther for frontline services.

An NBI clearance is an official document certifying whether an individual has a criminal record or pending case reflected in the bureau’s database.