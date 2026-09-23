Dizon acknowledged that the DPWH has traditionally relied heavily on concrete infrastructure to address flooding.

“Kailangan baguhin ang mindset,” he said.

He said the Philippines could learn from countries such as the Netherlands, which has increasingly adopted nature-based approaches to flood management.

“They are moving to more nature-based solutions,” Dizon said.

Still, he stressed that not all projects could rely solely on such measures.

“Hindi puwedeng lahat nature-based. Meron naman talagang kailangan kongkreto,” he said.

Dizon said the government must carefully study which solutions are appropriate and learn from countries that have successfully implemented them.

“Pero kailangan aralin nang mabuti at matuto tayo sa mga nakakaalam at nagawa na ito nang tama para hindi na tayo magtapon ng pera ulit,” he said.

The meeting focused on flood-prone Bulacan towns along Manila Bay.

Among the proposals discussed were the construction of earth dikes, expansion of mangrove areas and development of deeper natural water basins.

Dizon said detention basins should be prioritized.

“’Yung detention basin, dapat ’yan sisimulan na natin ’yan,” he said.

He added that planning for proposed earth dikes could take about six months, potentially allowing construction to begin by the middle of next year.

“’Yung earth dike na pinag-usapan namin, tingin ko, sabi naman nila six months meron nang plano. So puwede tayo mag-umpisa by the middle of next year,” Dizon said.