“Karapatan niyang tumakbo kahit sa saang korte pero dapat siguraduhin lamang po niya na mayroong basehan dahil kung mabibigyan lamang siya or aaralin po niya ang proseso kung papaano nairi-release ang LGSF sa mga LGUs, malamang ay maliwanagan po siya,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Erice has questioned the rapid expansion of the fund, which rose from P23 billion in 2025 to about P58 billion in 2026, with more than P58 billion proposed under the 2027 National Expenditure Program. He has argued that the structure gives the President broad discretion over allocations to local governments.

Castro rejected claims that LGSF releases are politically motivated, saying local governments themselves submit requests and supporting documents to the Department of Budget and Management.

She said proposals are evaluated based on project need, feasibility studies, supporting documents and compliance with government requirements before funds are released.

Castro said the DBM also considers governance standards, financial management, fiscal transparency, service delivery and the capacity of local governments to implement proposed projects.

She also cited Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo’s support for greater assistance to local governments as evidence that the fund can provide substantial benefits to communities.

“At mismo ay ipagpaumanhin kung magagamit muli natin ang pangalan ni Mayor Leni Robredo dahil siya mismo ang nagpapatunay na mas maganda nga po na mas lumaki pa ang pondo na maitutulong sa ating mga local government units dahil malaki po ang ginhawa na naidudulot nito sa mga constituents,” Castro said.

Castro further invoked the Supreme Court’s ruling in Belgica v. Executive Secretary, saying the high court had not prohibited the LGSF.

The ruling, however, did not give a blanket endorsement to all forms of LGSF appropriations. The Court held that lump-sum appropriations are not unconstitutional by themselves and emphasized the need for sufficient legislative standards and limits on executive discretion.

Erice has said he may challenge the 2027 LGSF before the Supreme Court unless Congress tightens the rules governing how the fund is allocated.