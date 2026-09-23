It is under the DPWH Pangasinan 3rd District Engineering Office and was awarded to R.A. Matias Construction and Developers Inc.

Project information cited by a vlogger indicates a construction start date of 14 August 2026 and a target completion date of 11 December 2026.

In a video posted on 15 September, the vlogger questioned the project’s P7.602-million cost after visiting the site and measuring the bridge.

The listed stationing runs from Sta. 0+000 to Sta. 0+007, corresponding to a horizontal length of seven meters.

The vlogger said he did not see workers actively carrying out construction during his visit and claimed that contractors and engineers he consulted estimated that the visible work could cost less than P1 million.

An independent engineer consulted by DAILY TRIBUNE, however, said bridge length alone is not enough to determine whether a project is overpriced.

The engineer said even a short bridge may involve substantial costs depending on its structural design, foundation requirements and site conditions.

Possible cost components may include reinforced concrete or steel girders, piles, abutments and wing walls, approach roads, embankment works, drainage, riprap, safety barriers, equipment mobilization, engineering and testing.

The engineer said the proper basis for evaluating the contract price would be the project’s Program of Works, detailed engineering design, approved plans and Bill of Quantities.

These documents would show the quantities, specifications and corresponding costs of the project’s components.

The key issue, the engineer said, is whether the quantities and unit costs stated in the contract match the actual work required and eventually delivered.

An insider familiar with the project said implementation was initially affected by unfavorable weather and site-access concerns that required coordination with concerned agencies.

The insider said the P7.602-million contract cost was based on the approved design and scope of work using the DPWH Construction Materials Price Data.

The project is also being monitored to ensure compliance with approved plans and quality and safety standards, the insider said.

A temporary detour has been established for motorists while construction is ongoing.

However, the detailed project documents sought by DAILY TRIBUNE were still unavailable on the DPWH Transparency Portal at the time of reporting.

The newspaper also sought comment from Pangasinan 3rd District Engineer Maria Venus Torio, but calls were unanswered.

R.A. Matias Construction and Developers Inc. was likewise contacted for clarification but had not responded as of publication.

Without the detailed engineering documents, Program of Works and Bill of Quantities, an independent assessment of how the P7.602-million contract price was allocated cannot yet be made.