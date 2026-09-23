He said the project appeared to lack sufficient study and consultation, particularly with Aeta communities in the area.

“Parang kulang ng pag-aaral at paglalahad sa mga communities at mga tao na talagang apektado dito lalo na ’yung mga Aeta communities,” he said.

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led initiative aimed at strengthening supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing. The Philippines joined the initiative in April, with the government identifying about 1,600 hectares in New Clark City for a proposed advanced manufacturing hub.

Aeta groups have previously raised concerns over the project’s possible impact on ancestral land, agriculture and the environment, while the Bases Conversion and Development Authority has said the project will comply with Philippine laws and safeguards on indigenous peoples’ rights and environmental protection.

“We are not against technology. We are not against development,” Alminaza said.

He added that the Church, including Caritas Philippines, remains open to dialogue with government agencies and other stakeholders.

Alminaza stressed that consultation should take place before the project moves forward, warning that some effects could become difficult to reverse once development begins.

“Kaya kailangan talaga mag-ingat tayo,” he said.

The government has maintained that key terms of the proposed project remain under review and that formal negotiations have not yet begun.