“Ako lang po ba, or parang may something talaga sa ibang public servants lately? The way they talk and present themselves… parang kasalanan pa ng mga tao for expecting help after nila malubog sa baha?” she wrote.

For Marquez, citizens facing a crisis are not necessarily demanding immediate answers to complicated problems. What they deserve, she said, is to be treated with understanding and respect by the officials entrusted to serve them.

“Read the room. You’re speaking to people you’re supposed to serve. Hindi naman instant solution ang hinihingi diba? Konting empathy, urgency, at humility lang sana,” she added.

The actress and former international beauty queen also emphasized that addressing public concerns should involve cooperation rather than making affected communities feel responsible for the difficulties they are experiencing.

“Talk to them properly. Find solutions. Work with the people instead of making them feel like they’re the problem,” Marquez said.

Her message comes as flooding and its impact on communities continue to put public officials’ disaster response and communication under scrutiny.

Marquez ended her post with a pointed reminder about the responsibility that comes with holding government office.

“Public service is called service for a reason,” she wrote.

Through her statement, Marquez underscored a simple expectation from those in government: beyond finding solutions, leadership during times of crisis also requires sensitivity toward the people waiting for help.

For the actress and beauty queen, the way officials respond matters—and empathy, respect and a genuine willingness to serve should remain at the heart of public service.