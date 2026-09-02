“Ngayon is gusto natin gawin is ‘yung mga barangay tanods natin payagan na silang pumasok sa public schools and private schools as well para mag-inspect,” Puno said during the Kapihan sa Manila Prince Hotel.

“If we can do that nationwide it will help,” he added.

Puno said the proposal would expand an existing DILG memorandum circular issued by Secretary Jonvic Remulla following the 22 June shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two students killed three fellow students.

“What that MC did was mobilize around 270,000 barangay tanods nationwide to assist in the effort to help protect the schools,” Puno said.

The DILG and DepEd discussed expanding the measure following another shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School on 18 August, where a student killed a fellow student before taking his own life.

Puno also cited a recent incident in which a student was allegedly caught carrying a firearm during a school inspection.

The DILG is now seeking to expand the existing directive to allow barangay tanods to enter school campuses as part of security measures against potential violence.