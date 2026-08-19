“Gun owners should be penalized for non-safekeeping,” Remulla said following Tuesday's fatal shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University junior high school campus in Zamboanga City.

Remulla said the firearm used by the shooter belonged to his father, whom he identified as a Bureau of Customs official in the province.

“All gun owners, whether uniformed or private, should have punitive damages or should have penalties kung may ibang gumamit ng baril nila at nakapatay,” Remulla said.

He stressed that firearm owners should face additional penalties when another person gains access to their weapon and uses it to kill someone.

Remulla also called on Congress to amend the country's firearms laws to impose tougher penalties on loose firearms.

“We are looking only at one incident, but 98 percent of the incidents are loose firearms. Ang hinihingi ko sa Congress ay i-repeal na ang Robin Padilla law at gawin ulit non-bailable ang loose firearms,” he said.

School security review

Remulla also called for a review of security protocols in schools after the Zamboanga shooter was allegedly able to enter the campus carrying two firearms.

He questioned practices in which vehicles entering some private school campuses are subjected to less scrutiny than people entering through pedestrian gates.

“Ang kailangan nila palitan iyong protocol,” Remulla said, stressing the need for stricter checks on vehicles entering school grounds.

The DILG and Department of Education (DepEd) are also preparing an agreement aimed at strengthening security inside schools.

Remulla said the proposed arrangement would allow barangay tanods to establish stations inside school premises, taking advantage of their familiarity with local communities and students.

“Ang hinihingi namin ay payagan ang barangay tanod na maglagay ng station sa loob ng mga eskuwelahan,” he said.

The agreement would also cover measures against bullying, which Remulla said should not be taken lightly.

Remulla expressed grief over the Zamboanga shooting and vowed to pursue measures to prevent similar incidents.

“If we must quarrel as a country about many things, let us not quarrel about this: the safety of our children is paramount to us all,” he said.