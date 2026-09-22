“In the recent 3-4 weeks, cases were 116% higher than the previous 5-6 weeks, pushing national figures past the epidemic threshold,” the department said.

The DOH said 46 provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities across 10 regions breached the epidemic threshold and posted increasing case growth, with the National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon accounting for the most affected areas.

As of 16 September, the country had recorded 10,936 suspected leptospirosis cases, 38 percent higher than the 7,931 cases reported during the same period in 2025.

Despite the increase, the cumulative case fatality rate stood at 5.1 percent, lower than the 10.55 percent recorded during the comparable period last year.

The DOH linked the surge to persistent rains and flooding and urged people exposed to floodwaters to immediately seek medical advice, even if they have no symptoms.

The agency said treatment should begin when leptospirosis is clinically suspected, even before laboratory confirmation, because delays may lead to serious complications or death.

As of 21 September, the DOH had distributed an additional 1,677,300 doxycycline capsules to regional health offices. Another 3,727,359 capsules remain available as buffer stocks.

Forty-five leptospirosis fast lanes also remain operational in DOH hospital emergency departments across NCR, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol.