Around P4 million worth of counterfeit and substandard products, as well as equipment used in their sale and production, have been seized by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during operations in Metro Manila and Iloilo.
NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Tuesday, 22 September, that operatives from the NBI Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI-IPRD) conducted operations on 8, 14 and 15 September, resulting in seizures amounting to P4,694,440.
These included items seized on 8 September during the service of a search warrant against counterfeit liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.
NBI-IPRD operatives confiscated 12 cylinder tanks marked “Island Gas” and “M-Gas,” one cylinder tank, 18 refilling scales, one weighing scale, one LPG compressor and office devices.
The total value of the seizure was P2 million.
NBI operatives also served search warrants in Manila and Quezon City on 14 September, and in Iloilo City on 15 September.
The 14 September operations resulted in the confiscation of 1,018 fake Aquaflask bottles worth P1,210,440 from various establishments.
Meanwhile, the operation in Iloilo City led to the seizure of 742 pieces of substandard galvanized iron (GI) pipes worth P1,484,000 from four locations.
The NBI conducted the operations after receiving reports of counterfeit and substandard products.
Matibag warned the public against purchasing fake and substandard products, which he said pose serious health and safety risks.
He said those involved in the sale of the seized counterfeit goods face charges of trademark infringement, unauthorized use of a registered trademark, and violations of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.
Those involved in the sale and use of substandard products, meanwhile, face charges for violating the Consumer Act of the Philippines.