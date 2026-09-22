Around P4 million worth of counterfeit and substandard products, as well as equipment used in their sale and production, have been seized by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) during operations in Metro Manila and Iloilo.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Tuesday, 22 September, that operatives from the NBI Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI-IPRD) conducted operations on 8, 14 and 15 September, resulting in seizures amounting to P4,694,440.

These included items seized on 8 September during the service of a search warrant against counterfeit liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.