“We respect naman po any opinions of the members of the prosecution panel and even the public on what they make out of the statement,” Gular told reporters in a press briefing.

“But for the clarity of everyone, the defense team of the Vice President has no comment on that because we don't represent Mayor Baste Duterte,” he added.

Gular said the defense would instead wait to see whether Baste Duterte’s statements would be formally presented before the Senate impeachment court.

The defense lawyer also declined to say whether the defense considered the younger Duterte’s statement favorable or damaging to the vice president.

Barbers earlier told reporters that Baste Duterte’s statement could prove significant because it came directly from the Davao City mayor.

“Well, this could be tantamount to a smoking gun. Bakit? Kasi hindi naman nanggaling sa amin ito. Galing na rin ito mismo sa ating butihing mayor ng Davao City at siya mismo umamin,” Barbers said.

“Hindi pa naman siya natatanong. In fact, we were anticipating that when he appears in the stand, our prosecutors would question him about all these deals entered into by this company called GenCorp,” he added.

Baste Duterte said on late Monday evening that he and other Davao City government officials had no knowledge that his sister had declared an interest in GenCorp Industries Inc., which had secured 19 contracts with the city government worth more than P33.2 million.

He noted Sara Duterte’s name or the surname “Duterte” did not appear in GenCorp’s official corporate documents and said the transactions underwent the city’s procurement processes.

The older Duterte had declared GenCorp Industries Inc. as a business interest in her 2024 and 2025 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

But Securities and Exchange Commission Company Registration and Monitoring Department Director Gerardo Del Rosario testified that her name did not appear as an incorporator, director or stockholder in GenCorp’s corporate records. Instead, the records identified JTC Group of Companies Philippines Inc. as GenCorp’s largest subscriber.

Baste Duterte is expected to testify from 28 to 30 September.