While DepEd has existing child protection and school safety policies, the group said the recent incidents underscore the need for stronger implementation, enhanced emergency preparedness, and closer coordination with law enforcement agencies.

The TDC urged authorities to review and reinforce security protocols to better protect learners and school personnel from potential threats.

However, the coalition stressed that school violence cannot be addressed through security measures alone.

"Violence is often rooted in deeper social and mental health concerns that require early intervention and sustained support," it said.

The group also called for the full implementation of Republic Act No. 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which seeks to strengthen mental health programs in schools.

The TDC welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s announcement during his State of the Nation Address that the government plans to deploy 10,000 School Counselor Associates, but noted that the number falls short of the needs of the country's more than 45,000 public schools.

"Providing accessible counseling and psychosocial support is essential in preventing violence, identifying learners at risk, promoting positive behavior, and fostering safer and healthier school communities," the group said.

The TDC urged the government to expand the program to ensure that every public school has access to qualified guidance and mental health personnel.

The coalition also called for a whole-of-society approach, saying parents, communities, religious groups, media organizations, and government institutions all have a role in promoting discipline, empathy, and respect among young people.

"Every learner deserves to study without fear, and every teacher deserves to work in a safe and secure environment," the TDC said, describing the recent incidents as a wake-up call for urgent action to safeguard schools.