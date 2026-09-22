The operation was conducted by the CIDG Bulacan Provincial Field Unit, local police and representatives of Goldman Sack Manufacturing Corporation.

Authorities served a search warrant for alleged violations of Republic Act 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

According to the CIDG, the two suspects allegedly stored, possessed and traded the sacks without authorization from the trademark owner.

The seized items are being held as evidence while authorities prepare charges against the suspects before the National Prosecution Service.

The CIDG said the suspects may face complaints for alleged unfair competition and copyright-related violations under the Intellectual Property Code.

CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 chief Col. Grant Gollod and the Bulacan Provincial Field Unit led by Maj. Domingo Resma Jr. were commended by the agency for the operation.

The CIDG said it would continue operations against counterfeiting, trademark infringement and other commercial and economic crimes.