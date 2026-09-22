The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started construction of a water detention basin in Malate, Manila, as part of efforts to reduce flooding in the area.
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the facility is being built underneath Rajah Sulayman Plaza and will serve areas including Malate and Remedios up to Taft Avenue.
“Ito ang magseserve na detention basin para sa area ng Malate, Remedios, papuntang Taft Avenue,” Dizon said.
(This will serve as a detention basin for the areas of Malate and Remedios up to Taft Avenue.)
Dizon said the basin will be 4.6 meters deep and have a capacity equivalent to about two Olympic-sized swimming pools.
He thanked Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso for issuing the permit that allowed construction to proceed.
According to Dizon, the project is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to build water detention basins across Metro Manila to help address persistent flooding.
The DPWH will also continue improving and clearing drainage systems and expanding major waterways across the metropolis, he added.