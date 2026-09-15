The infirmary is not air-conditioned but has exhaust fans to circulate air, Remulla said.

“Mayroon siyang exhaust fan palabas at paloob para magcirculate ng hangin,” he said.

Remulla said the arrangement followed the recommendations of doctors from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), which assessed Romualdez as fit for detention provided he remains under medical supervision.

“Ayun ang recommendations ng PGH doctors,” Remulla said.

Romualdez is required to undergo an electrocardiogram once a week, while doctors have also recommended a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. Remulla said Romualdez has so far declined to use the machine.

PGH also recommended that a hospital bed be available in case of an emergency, Remulla said.

He said PGH would determine when Romualdez is medically fit to be transferred to a regular detention cell.

Remulla also dismissed concerns raised by Romualdez’s lawyers about the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s capacity to monitor his condition, saying medical professionals had assessed the facility.

“He’s not a doctor, lawyer’s opinion ‘yun eh,” Remulla said.

Romualdez remains under the supervision of BJMP doctors, who will coordinate with his personal physicians and PGH if medical concerns arise, Remulla said.

His personal doctors may visit between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., except Mondays. Romualdez does not have a permanent personal nurse or live-in caregiver at the facility.

Remulla said the infirmary room measures about 50 square meters and has hospital beds and a common bathroom.

“I think it’s 50 square meters, from what I saw yesterday, hospital beds, wala siyang aircon, common bathroom,” he said.

Remulla maintained that Romualdez’s accommodations are based on the Sandiganbayan’s commitment order and the medical recommendations of PGH.

“Kung akala niyo over and above ‘yung treatment [sa kaniya], tignan niyo ‘yung commitment orders and recommendations ng PGH,” he said.

Responding to comments online describing Romualdez’s medical condition as “drama,” Remulla said his health issues were confirmed by doctors.

“He’s really sick, may sakit talaga siya, as according to the doctors,” Remulla said.

“So hindi drama yan,” he added.

Remulla also said that despite their close friendship, he has not spoken with Romualdez since the former speaker was admitted to Cardinal Santos Medical Center.