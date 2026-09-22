Dengue cases in the Philippines remain lower this year compared with 2025, although the Department of Health (DOH) has observed an increase in infections in recent weeks.
The DOH reported Tuesday that 155,918 dengue cases were recorded from 4 January to 16 September, down 33 percent from the 231,850 cases logged during the same period last year.
Despite the overall decline, the department said cases have recently begun to climb.
From 20 August to 2 September, 19,792 dengue cases were recorded, 14 percent higher than the 17,342 cases reported from 6 to 19 August.
The DOH urged the public not to become complacent despite the lower year-to-date figures.
It advised households and communities to eliminate or cover containers with stagnant water, which can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit the virus.
Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.