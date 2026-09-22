Despite the overall decline, the department said cases have recently begun to climb.

From 20 August to 2 September, 19,792 dengue cases were recorded, 14 percent higher than the 17,342 cases reported from 6 to 19 August.

The DOH urged the public not to become complacent despite the lower year-to-date figures.

It advised households and communities to eliminate or cover containers with stagnant water, which can serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit the virus.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.