“I appreciate that people take video highlights of our performances during shows,” Seguerra wrote. “I love seeing your reactions, your favorite moments, and the songs that meant something to you.”

But Seguerra stressed that there is an important distinction between sharing a memorable highlight and making nearly an entire performance available online.

“But uploading full performances — or almost the entire concert — is different,” the artist said.

Seguerra pointed out that purchasing admission gives an audience member access to experience the performance at the venue, but it does not automatically grant permission to reproduce the show and distribute it through personal social media accounts or video-sharing platforms.

“When you buy a concert ticket, you’re buying the experience of watching the show,” Seguerra explained. “You are not buying the right to record the whole thing and upload it to your own YouTube page or social media pages.”

The message highlights a challenge facing performers in an era when almost everyone in the audience carries a smartphone capable of recording and instantly publishing high-quality video. While short fan clips can help extend the excitement surrounding a concert, uploading substantial portions of a production can cross a line for the artists and creative teams behind it.

Seguerra’s appeal ultimately encourages concertgoers to enjoy and share special moments while respecting the work presented onstage—and to remember that being part of the audience is different from having the right to redistribute the performance.