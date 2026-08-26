Rupert Grint is heading back to the wizarding world, this time on the Broadway stage.
The British actor will once again play Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, bringing the character he made famous in the Harry Potterfilms to a live theater audience.
Grint’s Broadway engagement will be a limited 17-week run, with performances beginning February 2, 2027. His return marks a major reunion with the role that became a defining part of his career and introduced him to audiences around the world.
Years after his final big-screen appearance as Ron, Grint’s casting gives longtime Potter fans a new opportunity to see his take on the beloved character—now older and navigating a different chapter of his life.