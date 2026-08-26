Rupert Grint is set to reprise his iconic role as Ron Weasley, this time on Broadway.
The actor, who portrayed Ron throughout all eight Harry Potter films, will join the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child beginning 2 February 2027.
"Dusting off the old robes⚡️New York- See you all in February," Grint wrote on Instagram.
The award-winning stage production takes place 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, following Harry, Ron and Hermione as adults while a new generation of Hogwarts students embarks on its own magical journey.
Grint's return marks another milestone for the beloved wizarding franchise, giving fans the chance to see the original Ron Weasley bring the character to life on stage for the first time.