PhilHealth acting president and CEO Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho and St. Luke’s Medical Center president and CEO Dr. Dennis Serrano signed the agreement.

Under the partnership, eligible PhilHealth members may access covered medical services at St. Luke’s Global City without co-payment when admitted under basic or ward accommodation.

“Walang pinipiling tao ang sakit. Anyone can suddenly face the medical emergency that requires immediate treatment or specialized care,” Marcos said.

“This administration remains committed to making quality health care accessible and affordable to more Filipinos,” he added.

The agreement also covers collaboration on health care reforms, performance-based incentives for providers and evidence-based policymaking and research.

Ho said PhilHealth would work to ensure the arrangement remains sustainable through clearer performance benchmarks and appropriate payment mechanisms under the Universal Health Care Act.

“The Universal Health Care Act guarantees every Filipino immediate eligibility and access to necessary care whenever they need it,” Ho said.

Serrano, meanwhile, said the partnership would help eligible patients better understand and maximize their PhilHealth benefits while making access to care more seamless.

The partnership forms part of government efforts to expand public-private collaboration under the National Health Insurance Program.