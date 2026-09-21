“Ang pinag-uusapan po natin dito ay 2027 budget. Pero gusto ko lang hong malaman, kumusta na ho yung 2025 projects, 2026. Mag-a-approve ba tayo ng 2027 na mga projects pero mayroon pang mga proyekto na hindi nauumpisahan ang 2026?” Go asked.

“Patapos na tayo sa 2026, hindi pa nauumpisahan. Bakit tayo mag-aapruba kaagad ng 2027 na projects?” he added.

Go said the concern extends beyond the DOTr, noting that Congress should scrutinize how agencies utilize previously approved funds before granting additional appropriations.

He sought an explanation for the delay in the Mati Airport project, which he said is important to Davao Oriental’s connectivity, tourism and economic development.

“Considering the support extended by Congress and the funding provided for this purpose, I am deeply concerned over the delay in the implementation of the project,” Go said.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr had sought congressional funding for Mati Airport because the project remains necessary.

Lopez said the right-of-way acquisition for the planned extension of the airport’s runway has been completed. The proposed 2,100-meter runway is intended to accommodate larger aircraft and allow Mati Airport to serve as an alternative during disasters and emergencies.

He said the DOTr has requested the release of funds from the Department of Budget and Management for Mati and other airport projects, including those in Daet, Catbalogan, Camiguin and Cauayan.

Procurement can proceed once the funds are released, Lopez said.

Go asked the DOTr to submit a list of airport and other transportation projects funded in 2026 that have yet to begin implementation.

“Every peso we allocate to the DOTr must translate into projects and services that our people can actually feel,” he said.

“We have to make sure that funds are utilized efficiently, projects are implemented on time, and long-delayed infrastructure is finally completed and made operational.”

Go also raised the possibility of seeking the suspension of consideration of the DOTr’s proposed 2027 budget if the agency fails to sufficiently explain the delays.

“If not, I will be constrained to request that the consideration of the DOTr’s proposed 2027 budget be suspended and not submitted to plenary until the Department sufficiently explains the causes of the delay,” he said.