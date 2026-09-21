Smartphone maker vivo is set to launch the V80 Lite in the Philippines with a 10,000mAh battery, the company's largest battery capacity offered globally.
The V80 Lite uses fourth-generation silicon anode technology, which vivo said allows the larger battery capacity without significantly increasing the phone's size.
In company laboratory tests, the phone lasted up to 30 hours of video streaming or TikTok playback, 68 hours of calls and 14 hours of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gaming. The tests were conducted under controlled conditions with the device starting at full charge.
vivo also said the battery is designed to retain at least 80% of its capacity after 1,400 charging cycles, which the company estimates could represent about seven years of use based on its simulated usage patterns.
The device is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from minus 30 degrees Celsius to 45 C. At 45 C, vivo's laboratory tests recorded up to 45 hours of continuous calls and 16 hours of navigation.
The company has yet to announce the V80 Lite's Philippine release date, price and full specifications.