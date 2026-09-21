Widely regarded as the “Father of Modern Philippine Reconstructive Urology,” Gatchalian was recognized for his decades of work in clinical practice, research, education, leadership and mentorship.

He previously served as president of the Philippine Urological Association and the Philippine College of Surgeons, as well as chairman of the Philippine Board of Urology.

Gatchalian was also a founding member of several professional organizations, including the Asian Society of Female Urology, Philippine Erectile Dysfunction Research Organization, Asia-Pacific Continence Advisory Board, Philippine Multicenter Urologic Research Foundation and Philippine Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons.

The UAA is an international organization composed of 25 national member societies representing more than 25,000 practicing urologists across Asia.

MDH said Gatchalian’s recognition reflects the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered healthcare and highlights the contributions of Filipino physicians to medicine in the region.