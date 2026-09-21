NAGA CITY – A raid triggered by a search warrant has led to the recovery of 11 undocumented firearms, a fragmentation hand grenade, and suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in Ligao City in Albay province on Friday, 18 September, a belated report said Monday, 21 September.

Personnel from Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Albay and local police seized a fragmentation hand grenade, a modified M2 carbine, a caliber .45 pistol, one caliber .22 revolver, a caliber .22 rifle, and seven revolvers while serving a search warrant to a suspect, who was not named in the report, as part of the implementation of CIDG’s OPLAN Paglalansag Omega.

According to the report, the suspect failed to present documents for the firearms.

The authorities also found two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu” and illegal drugs paraphernalia at the operation conducted at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act” and Republic Act No. 9516 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”