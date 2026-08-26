Spanning roughly 300 pages, The Flower and the Warrior transports readers to Erodas, a kingdom where power struggles, forgotten identities, dangerous histories and supernatural forces collide. At the center of the adventure are Bianca, a humble weaver unaware of her connection to royalty; Jack, a warrior trying to piece together a past he can no longer remember; and Pabie, the flamboyant Kondesa of Amazon.

Rather than following the conventions of traditional epic fantasy alone, Logan gives the fictional world a distinctly Filipino personality. Romance and tragedy unfold alongside humor, political commentary and playful references to popular culture, creating a story that moves between sweeping fantasy and irreverent comedy.

The novel also represents the evolution of an idea Logan first developed in 2015. A decade later, he returned to the concept and transformed it into a much larger literary universe. The Flower and the Warrior is the first installment to reach the public, although it occupies the second chapter in the story’s chronology. The planned trilogy also includes The War of Goldsand The Last Baruk.

Logan arrives in publishing with an established background in visual storytelling. He directed and co-wrote The 12 Days Saga film trilogy and later reached a wider online audience through Jack Logan Realtalks. His work Makabagong San Juan earned a Best Single Digital Programme/Short Film nomination at the 28th Asian Television Awards, further expanding his profile beyond independent filmmaking.

Printed and published by Central Book Supply, Inc. in hardcover and paperback editions, The Pabebe Chronicles: The Flower and the Warriorgives Logan a different canvas for his storytelling—one where his cinematic instincts, Filipino humor and fascination with larger-than-life characters can unfold beyond the limits of the screen.